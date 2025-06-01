Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas's Mushy Pics From Met Gala 2025 Is Everything. Bonus - Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from her MET Gala 2025 weekend.

What

The first image shows Priyanka Chopra in a white halter-neck column gown with bold black polka dots, paired with elbow-length gloves, a statement emerald necklace, and a large black hat.

She captioned the post: "Still thinking about this date night.. #MET25," with Dave Brubeck's Take Five playing in the background.

The post also featured intimate moments with husband Nick Jonas. In one image, the couple is seen standing close in a golden-lit room, with Priyanka in a sparkly silver fringe mini-dress and Nick in a tailored suit.

Another photo captures Nick kissing Priyanka's shoulder.

A standout moment came from their daughter Malti Marie, who was seen in a red frock, black gloves and white socks, wearing Priyanka's oversized MET Gala hat in a hallway shot.

Background

The MET Gala holds personal significance for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as they first attended the event together in 2017. After skipping last year, they returned in 2025, with Priyanka wearing a polka dot jacket and train and Nick in a coordinated black and white look.

Professionally, Priyanka is set to make her return to Indian cinema in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film with Mahesh Babu. She has already filmed key scenes in Odisha and Hyderabad.