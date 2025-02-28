Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take "First Trip To Theatre" To Watch <i>The Last Five Years</i>. Bonus - Malti Marie

Nick Jonas is counting days as his first Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years will hit theatres in March. Ahead of his debut, Nick Jonas took Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie to a theatre. Nick Jonas shared a few happy pictures on his Instagram feed.

In the first picture, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra pose happily in front of Nick's poster. The stellar picture of the bunch is the one in which Malti Marie adorably pointing out her father's poster. Sharing the pictures, Nick Jonas wrote, "3 week countdown until @thelastfiveyears opens! So special having the fam with me for our first trip to the theatre today."

Fans showered love on his post. A fan wrote, "So proud of you Nick." Another fan wrote, "This is everything." Another user wrote, "So proud of you Nick."

Take a look:

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Priyanka Chopra shared her list of priorities on which she chose her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra also revealed she always looked for honesty in a relationship as she was "hurt" by dishonesty in previous relationships.

Citing her list of qualities which has to be there in her man, Priyanka said, "The first was honesty, because there were times in some of my previous relationships when I'd been hurt by dishonesty. The second was that he had to appreciate the value of family."

Priyanka went on, "Third: he had to take his profession very seriously, because I take mine very seriously. Fourth: I wanted someone who was creative and had the imagination to dream big with me. And fifth: I wanted someone who had drive and ambition, like I did."

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in an elaborate ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Apart from a Hindu marriage, the couple also exchanged vows in a white wedding.

In 2022, the couple announced they welcomed their first child Malti Marie via surrogacy.

For the unversed, Nick will make his Broadway debut in The Last Five Years, which is scheduled to open on March 18, 2025. Nick and Adrienne Warren star in the first Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years. It has been directed by Whitney White.