Valentine's Day 2025: Nick Jonas' Post For Wife Priyanka Chopra Is Love, Actually

Nick Jonas' latest Instagram post is pure couple goals. To wish his wife, Priyanka Chopra, on Valentine's Day, the singer shared an adorable snap.

In the image, Priyanka Chopra is clicking a selfie with a playful pout and a wink. Nick stands behind her and looks straight into the camera.

Keeping it short and sweet, Nick Jonas captioned the post by writing, “My forever Valentine.”

Priyanka Chopra also dropped a special Valentine's Day post for her husband. She shared two pictures to show “how it started” vs. “how it's going.”

The throwback snap features the lovebirds twinning in white while posing for a selfie. Fast forward to now, and we see them looking regal in matching blue Indian outfits at Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities.

FYI: Siddharth, a chef by profession, got married to actress Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7.

“How it started.. How it's going. Happy Valentine's Day to my forever Valentine,” wrote Priyanka in her caption. Responding to the post, Nick Jonas commented, “My forever valentine.” Did we just hear a collective, “Awww”?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Their D-Day included a Hindu ceremony and a white wedding.

In 2022, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, a baby daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is reportedly a part of SS Rajamouli's next film, tentatively titled SSMB29. The movie features Mahesh Babu as the male lead. There is no official confirmation of Priyanka's involvement in the project yet.

Priyanka Chopra also has Ilya Naishuller's Heads of State in the lineup. The project also features Idris Elba and John Cena in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Priyanka will be seen in The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers.