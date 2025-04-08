Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Twin And Win In Matching Black Outfits

For the event, the couple grabbed eyeballs as they graced the red carpet in coordinated looks. Priyanka looked stunning as ever in a sleeveless halter top with a menswear inspired tuxedo lapel neatly paired with a pencil skirt.

The star further elevated her look by pairing it with pair of black heels and bvlgari bracelet. For the night, Priyanka kept her makeup subtle yet glam, with seamless base, lots of highlighter and blush on the cheeks, contoured cheeks, wispy lashes, winged liner, brown lids and pink lips. With her wavy tresses styled and left open cascading down her shoulders, she looked pretty as ever. On the other hand, Nick looked dapper in a black and white pinstripe suit, which he perfectly styled with a white T-shirt and black shoes.

Be it their romantic PDA or fashionable style statements. Priyanka and Nick always sure to deliver major couple goals.