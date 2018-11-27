Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Mumbai Diary: This Entry Includes Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt And Parineeti Chopra

Nick Jonas shared this photo on his Instagram story (courtesy nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dined out together on Monday night at a Juhu restaurant in Mumbai. The couple were accompanied by Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner (Game Of Thrones' Sansa Stark), who touched down in Mumbai on Monday evening. Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra checked in to the party in time while Priyanka's colleague Alia Bhatt was also photographed arriving. Nick Jonas, who clearly had lots of fun, shared a glimpse of the masti-shasti on his Instagram story and captioned it "Mumbai nights." In the photo, screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh and other friends of Priyanka were also spotted. Check it out here:

For the party last night, Priyanka was stunning in peach velvet separates. The 36-year-old actress accessorised her look with a beige and gold sling and matching heels. Nick Jonas was casually dressed in white and cream.

Alia Bhatt was darn cute in a strappy blue dress. Her bright red clutch and pink heels added a nice contrast to the look. Parineeti Chopra, also in the mood for separates like Priyanka, completed her look with an asymmetric cape.

Priyanka's sister-in-law-to-be Sophie Turner opted for a chic and smart denim look as she walked in to the restaurant.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's Juhu apartment has lit up the Mumbai sky. The building has been beautifully decorated with lights ahead of the Chopra-Jonas wedding. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will reportedly have a destination wedding on December 2 in Jodhpur. The wedding festivities are expected to begin in just a few days.

Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped the Delhi schedule of Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, after which she was joined by Nick in the national capital. When in Delhi, they enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving dinner and also celebrated at a congratulatory party hosted by the team of The Sky Is Pink.