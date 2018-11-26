Bride-To-Be Priyanka Chopra's House Lights Up The Mumbai Sky. See Pics

Can't wait to see Priyanka and Nick married!

Ahead of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding, the actress' house in Juhu has been beautifully decorated with lights, adding absolute wedding feels to Maximum City. Priyanka Chopra recently concluded the Delhi schedule of The Sky Is Pink, after which she was joined by fiance Nick Jonas at the national capital. Priyanka and Nick flew in to Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday and were photographed at the Kalina airport. The paparazzi also spotted the couple arriving at Priyanka's Juhu apartment later. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding functions are expected to begin in a few days. The couple will reportedly have a destination wedding in Jodhpur.

Here's how Priyanka Chopra has lit up the Mumbai sky:

Priyanka Chopra's Mumbai home is lit up

Priyanka Chopra's Mumbai home is decorated

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Mumbai airport on Sunday night

Before Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas touched down in Mumbai, they had plenty of fun in Delhi as well. A celebratory party was hosted for the couple by The Sky Is Pink's director Shonali Bose and also Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is co-producing the film. Looks like Priyanka and Nick had a fun time with some cake, champagne and made lots of good memories.

The couple were also part of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, from where both of them shared the same photo on their respective Instagram accounts. "Happy thanksgiving... family... forever..." Priyanka captioned the picture while Nick added: "What a beautiful Thanksgiving. Hope you all had the best day with your loved ones."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will reportedly have a Hindu wedding in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 2, which will expectedly be preceded by mehendi and sangeet ceremonies at the Mehrangarh Fort. The couple are also said to be hosting two wedding receptions - one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai. Priyanka and Nick made their relationship official with a roka ceremony in August.