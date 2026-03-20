Mahesh Babu Calls Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> "An Explosion Executed With Perfect Precision"

Since its theatrical release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has drawn strong responses from audiences, along with appreciation from several film industry personalities. After Allu Arjun and Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu also shared a note praising Dhurandhar 2 on X.

About Mahesh Babu's Post

Taking to X, the Varanasi actor wrote, "#DhurandharTheRevenge is an explosion executed with perfect precision!!!! The finest version of Ranveer unleashed and how... The way Aditya Dhar has conceived and delivered this standing ovation worthy experience is remarkable. Special mention to Maddy's performance and Shashwat Sachdev's music.. This is a film meant to be experienced and celebrated.... Congratulations to the entire team..."

Take a look at the post here:

Jr NTR's Take On Dhurandhar 2

Jr NTR took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the film. Praising the team and the performances, he wrote, "A big salute to the team of #Dhurandhar The Revenge for delivering a storm to Indian audiences. Ranveer is not just breathtaking.... He delivered an absolute masterclass on screen."

He further praised director Aditya Dhar's vision and the overall execution of the film. "It takes conviction and fearless vision to mount a film like this, and Aditya Dhar sir brings that strength to every frame. Using every tool at his disposal to elevate each scene to its absolute best deserves a standing ovation. This is a film that rouses your emotions and stays with you long after the end titles roll. @actormaddy sir is as effortless as ever and it was fire to watch him dominate every frame he is in. @duttsanjay sir and @rampal72 sir delivered solid layered performances throughout," the actor added.

Jr NTR concluded his note by praising the film's music and congratulating the entire team. "@shashwatology's music hits on another level elevating every sequence and adding to the film's adrenaline. Big big congratulations to the entire team. This one will go a long way."

Several other celebrities, including Allu Arjun, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, and Preity Zinta, have also shared positive reviews, further adding to the growing buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge.



Also Read: Dhurandhar Review: Feral Ranveer Singh, Stellar Akshaye Khanna Drive An Indulgent Spy Thriller Home