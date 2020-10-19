Lisa Haydon's Friday Nights Are As Lit As This Pic

Lisa Haydon shared this photo (courtesy lisahaydon )

Lisa Haydon's love for surfing is not unknown to the world. So, it wasn't much of a surprise when she revealed that her TGIF moments comprise a surfboard. In a post on Monday, Lisa Haydon shared a glimpse of how lit her Friday scenes usually are with a photo of her surfing. Lisa Haydon shared a stunning shot of her, sporting a printed swimsuit, tackling the sea waves and captioned it with these two words: "Friday nights." LOL. Lisa Haydon assigned photo credit to her nephew, who does most of the camera work when she's in the waters. Lisa Haydon's post was showered with the fire emojis from the likes of Athiya Shetty and Nargis Fakhri, among others.

Here's a page out of Lisa Haydon's surfing diaries:

Here are some more glimpses of Lisa Haydon's surfing moments:

Last year, when Lisa Haydon was pregnant with Leo, she repeatedly wrote about missing surfing, before finally giving in. "I was really not gonna join in. I just wanted my sisters to experience wake-surfing but this might have happened for five minutes. Was really not gonna let go off the rope to be extra safe but they told me too... oh well," Lisa Haydon posted in her Instagram stories. She also shared her pregnancy experience with this beach photo.

Lisa Haydon lives in Hong Kong with her husband Dino Lalvani and sons Zack and Leo, all of who frequently feature in her Instagram posts.

Lisa Haydon is known for starring in films such as Queen, Rascals, Aisha, Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She starred in the web show The Trip. Lisa Haydon also featured in Top Model India.