Lisa Haydon's Friday Nights Are As Lit As This Pic

Lisa Haydon's love for surfing is not unknown to the world. So, it wasn't much of a surprise when she revealed that her TGIF moments comprise a surfboard. In a post on Monday, Lisa Haydon shared a glimpse of how lit her Friday scenes usually are with a photo of her surfing. Lisa Haydon shared a stunning shot of her, sporting a printed swimsuit, tackling the sea waves and captioned it with these two words: "Friday nights." LOL. Lisa Haydon assigned photo credit to her nephew, who does most of the camera work when she's in the waters. Lisa Haydon's post was showered with the fire emojis from the likes of Athiya Shetty and Nargis Fakhri, among others.
Here's a page out of Lisa Haydon's surfing diaries:
Here are some more glimpses of Lisa Haydon's surfing moments:
Last year, when Lisa Haydon was pregnant with Leo, she repeatedly wrote about missing surfing, before finally giving in. "I was really not gonna join in. I just wanted my sisters to experience wake-surfing but this might have happened for five minutes. Was really not gonna let go off the rope to be extra safe but they told me too... oh well," Lisa Haydon posted in her Instagram stories. She also shared her pregnancy experience with this beach photo.
Baby waves with my baby bump💙 I was gonna post this as my "coming out" pic. But i thought the joy of another addition to our family belonged to all three of us so that's what was posted instead. Here is a throwback to being #16weeks pregnant with #2. I wrote this a few weeks ago in answer to lots of questions about exercise when preg and nausea .. since writing this post I haven't done any exercise 😱or even gone for a walk😱. Lots has been eaten though 🐽🐽🐽 and our baby is so far, so good 😊 and that's all that matters. This first trimester was rough. Nothing like my first pregnancy... surfing was something I had been doing from before and was disappointed at the thought of having to stop. I checked with my doctor who surprisingly approved and said one should carry on as usual. Of course, with precautions. I tried doing other forms of excersize but, All other excersize would make me feel worse - this was practically my only release (and sucking on a Lemon🍋) to feel better from the intense nausea and also get an adrenaline kick- I mean, it's a high😛. After doing loads of googling on the subject, I found multiple articles on surfing when pregnant.. and was relieved to know I'm not the only one. Positive, I haven't got many, if any, pregnant surfers following me , but if I do:-) here's what I learned and followed. 1.) surf on a foam board (unless modelling for first baby photo. Then pose with hard board;-) ) , 2.) try and paddle on your knees ... I actually felt nothing when paddling on my stomach, so I did. 3.) don't go out in crazy surf. 4.) listen to your body and to your doctor. This morning I took a moment to appreciate how much better life is feeling moving on from trimester one... another high. Week 16 was my cutoff to stop and so, Until next year baby waves 🌊💞✌️
Lisa Haydon lives in Hong Kong with her husband Dino Lalvani and sons Zack and Leo, all of who frequently feature in her Instagram posts.
Lisa Haydon is known for starring in films such as Queen, Rascals, Aisha, Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She starred in the web show The Trip. Lisa Haydon also featured in Top Model India.