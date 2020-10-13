Lisa Haydon Wants To Surf As Much As She Can 'Before Summer Is Really Gone'

Lisa Haydon shared this photo. (Image courtesy: lisahaydon)

Highlights Lisa Haydon posted two clips of herself surfing on her Instagram stories

"Just realised need to be doing a lot more of this," read her caption

Lisa lives in Hong Kong with husband Dino Lalvani and their two sons

Actress Lisa Haydon, who lives in Hong Kong with husband Dino Lalvani and their two sons Zack and Leo, wants to do as much surfing as she can before the summer gets over. It's no secret that the 34-year-old actress loves surfing and on her recent Instagram stories shows that she is making the most of her time by surfing before "summer is really gone." Lisa shared a photo and two videos of herself surfing like a pro on Monday. "Just realised need to be doing a lot more of this before summer is really gone," she captioned one video while sharing another she wrote: "Such stunning morning in nature make me think how genius is the creator of all this creation."

Take a look at the screenshots of Lis Haydon's Instagram stories:

Screenshot of Lisa Haydon's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Lisa Haydon's Instagram story.

Lisa Haydon's love for surfing is clearly visible on her Instagram profile. Last month, she posted a video of herself surfing in a gold-coloured swimsuit and before that, a clip of herself falling down while surfing. Check them out here:

Lisa Haydon married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and the couple welcomed their first child Zack in the year 2017 and Leo in February this year.

In terms of work, Lisa Haydon has featured in movies like Aisha (co-starring Sonam Kapoor), Rascals (also featuring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Kangana Ranaut) and the 2014 film Queen, which marked her second film with Kangana Ranaut.

She is best-known for her performance in the 2014 film The Shaukeens and the 2016 film Housefull 3. She was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Lisa Haydon has also been part of reality TV show India's Next Top Model and web-series The Trip.