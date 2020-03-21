Lisa Haydon 'Finally Not Staying Inside After 8 Weeks', She Did Postnatal Surfing

A screenshot of Lisa Haydon's Instagram video (courtesy lisahaydon)

Highlights Lisa Haydon shared a video of her surfing on Instagram

"It doesn't take a lot, or cost a lot to be happy," she wrote

"We've had the pleasure of some quality family time," she added

Actress Lisa Haydon, who shuttles between India, London and Hong Kong throughout the year, shared a video of her surfing in Hong Kong and accompanied it with a lengthy note. Lisa Haydon, who welcomed baby boy Leo in February, began her note by saying: "Having a new born baby in a corona virus world had me very busy with a bottle of sanitiser... thus haven't been posting that much lately. But here is a video of me finally not staying inside after eight weeks." Lisa and her husband Dino Lalvani are parents to another son named Zack. Lisa even went surfing when she was heavily pregnant and shared videos on Instagram.

In her note, she shared her views on the current situation in Hong Kong: "Most of the world seems to be in self quarantine at the moment. However, here in Hong Kong things are just about beginning to feel back to normal. The way the people here in HK handled this virus from the get go was commendable. A very militant approach to wearing masks, social distancing, sanitiser etc."

Lisa wrote that being in quarantine has helped her appreciate the little things in life and give her a lot of quality family time: "But, What I've learned in these passed months is - it doesn't take a lot, or cost a lot to be happy. We've had the pleasure of some quality family time, lots of home baking and cooking, mountain walks on occasion, catching up on movies, sleep, and plenty of conversations with each other. It's been a break from the craziness of life and its many professional and social obligations. A time to rest, and recoup... in fact I wish I would learn to take breaks like this without it being enforced in this unfortunate way."

She wrapped her note with an ROFl description of her surfing video and wrote: "In all of this I pray we find the peace and patience to ride this out and hopefully be better for it. In the meantime, here is some extremely rusty clumsy post natal surfing for a lol."

Watch Lisa Haydon's video here:

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil remains Lisa Haydon's last film and also has films like Housefull 3, The Shaukeens and Queen to her credit. Lisa Haydon has also been part of reality TV show India's Next Top Model and web-series The Trip.