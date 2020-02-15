It's A Boy For Lisa Haydon And Dino Lalvani, They Named Him Leo

Lisa Haydon with Dino Lalvani. (Image courtesy: lisahaydon)

Highlights Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani welcomed their second child

Lisa shared a picture of baby Leo on Instagram

Lisa announced her pregnancy in August, last year

Lisa Haydon's latest Instagram entry calls for congratulations. The 33-year-old actress welcomed her second child with husband Dino Lalvani and she introduced her Instafam to him on social media on Saturday. Lisa shared a picture of her baby boy along with her son Zack and revealed the name of her second child - Leo. "This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can't believe I get to be your mama. Leo and Zack," wrote Lisa Haydon.

In her post, Lisa added, "My forever valentine - Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on February 13th, one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you hub for building family with me." She added the hashtag #HeartRevolution.

Take a look at the post here:

Lisa frequently shared posts from her maternity diaries on Instagram. Take a look at some of the posts here:

The Queen actress announced her second pregnancy in August last year. Lisa Haydon, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2010 film Aisha, married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and the couple welcomed their first child Zack in the year 2017.

Lisa Haydon is best-known for featuring in films like The Shaukeens, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,Rascals and Housefull 3 to name a few. Lisa also featured in the web-series The Trip and she was last seen as a judge in the television show Top Model India.