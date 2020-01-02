Seen This Video Of Lisa Haydon And Husband Dino Lalvani's 'Sober Dancing' Yet?

Lisa Haydon shared this photo. (Image courtesy: lisahaydon)

Actress Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani rang in the New Year with "sober dancing." We are not kidding. The 33-year-old actress, who is currently in her final trimester of pregnancy, shared a video on her social media profile on Thursday. In the clip, she can be seen dancing with her husband at what appears to be a party. Lisa can be seen dressed in a red outfit, which she paired with a long black jacket. Her baby bump is clearly visible in the clip. Posting the video, Lisa Haydon captioned it: "Sober dancing." Here's the post we are talking about:

In a separate post, Lisa Haydon shared a collage, which featured the actress and her husband posing with party props. One of the photos also featured Dino Lalvani holding a prop especially for Lisa. The text on that prop read: "Mrs always right." Take a look:

Lisa Haydon frequently trends for posting pictures about her pregnancy. A couple of days ago, she shared a photo of herself, which also featured her son Zack (but only his back). However, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Lisa's baby bump stole the show. Sharing the picture, Lisa summed up the last days of pregnancy and wrote: "Contemplating a life photobombed by two little peeps soon..."

And here are other pictures of pregnant Lisa Haydon that trended for days on social media:

On the work front, Lisa Haydon was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She has featured in films like Housefull 3, The Shaukeens and Queen.