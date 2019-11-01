Pregnant Lisa Haydon Can't Stay Away From Surfing: 'Was Really Not Gonna... But'

Lisa Haydon posted this on her Instagram story (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Lisa Haydon, who bid adieu to surfing during her first trimester earlier this year, couldn't hold back when she took her sisters wake-surfing during her recent vacation to Hong Kong. The 33-year-old actress-model shared photos of her wake-surfing on her Instagram stories along with a confession: "I was really not gonna join in. I just wanted my sisters to experience wake-surfing but this might have happened for five minutes." In another entry, Lisa Haydon, who is currently in her final trimester of pregnancy, can be seen surfing like a pro without any support. "Was really not gonna let go off the rope to be extra safe but they told me too... oh well," she captioned her Instagram story.

Take a look at Lisa Haydon's surfing photos here. So cool, aren't they?

Earlier in September, Lisa Haydon posted a lengthy note about her fondness for surfing and how she was eventually advised to stop going on the surf during her "rough first trimester": "This first trimester was rough. Nothing like my first pregnancy... Surfing was something I had been doing from before and was disappointed at the thought of having to stop," she wrote in her post and added: "Week 16 was my cut-off to stop and so, until next year baby waves." Lisa also attached some guidelines for pregnant surfers to her post.

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani are also parents to a son named Zack. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress announced her pregnancy with an adorable post in August: "Party of four on the way," she wrote.

Since then, she's filled up her Instagram with her baby bump diaries.

Lisa Haydon is best known for her roles in films such as Housefull 3, The Shaukeens and Queen.

