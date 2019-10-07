Pregnant Lisa Haydon's Post On Body Image Is Winning The Internet

Lisa Haydon shared this image. (Image courtesy: lisahaydon)

Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her second child, has been sharing posts from her maternity diaries on her Instagram profile. On Monday evening, the 33-year-old actress posted an image from her workout session. Dressed in a black crop top and a pair of cream shorts, Lisa can be seen sporting a baby bump in the picture. In her post, Lisa talked about no matter how much she trains, her body will undergo changes. Lisa's Instafam was inspired by her post and comments like "You're very inspiring" and "you have set the bar high" popped up in the comments section.

Sharing the post on her Instagram profile, Lisa Haydon wrote: "My sister dragged me to the gym today as I've had a really lazy pregnancy. Of course, I understand being fit can lead to a healthier labour etc... But I think it's really important to remember at this stage, No matter how well I train , I'm only going to get bigger. Okay, with that in mind , let's do it." She added the hashtag #healthynotskinny to her post.

Lisa Haydon married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in the year 2016 and the couple welcomed their first child together in the year 2017. The model-turned actress announced her second pregnancy in an adorable post, featuring her son Zack and husband Dino and she wrote:"Party of four on the way."

Lisa Haydon made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Aisha, starring Sonam Kapoor. She is best-known for her performance in films such as The Shaukeens, Queen and Housefull 3 among others. In terms of films, Lisa was last seen in the 2016 Karan Johar-directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

