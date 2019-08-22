Lisa Haydon Says She 'Hopes' To Return To Films After Pregnancy

Highlights Lisa and her husband are expecting their second child together The couple welcomed their first child Zack in 2017 Lisa was last seen in the 2016 film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Lisa Haydon, who recently announced her second pregnancy in an adorable post on Instagram, says that after taking a pause for a few years for her second baby, she will return to the big screen, reported news agency PTI. Speaking about her plans post pregnancy, Lisa Haydon said: "After this one (child), I feel like I've given my children each other and I don't mind taking a break and you know, doing a bit of work. Hopefully, my baby making phase might come to a pause for a few years. And yes, then hopefully you'll see me in the movies."

Now, take a look at the aforementioned post here:

The Queen actress married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and they welcomed their first child Zack together in the year 2017. Lisa Haydon very often shares pictures with her 2-year-old son and her husband on Instagram. Previously, Lisa shared a really adorable picture of baby Zack feeding banana to an elephant and wrote: "He brought bananas to feed the elephants and then was too scared to feed them to them. This is as close as he'd go."

Meanwhile, also check out her other posts with Zack.

Lisa Haydon, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Aisha, has also worked in films such as The Shaukeens, Queen and Housefull 3, Rascals, Baadshaho and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She has also starred in the web-series The Trip and also featured as a judge on the television show Top Model India.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.