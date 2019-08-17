Lisa Haydon Announces Second Pregnancy In An Adorable Pic With Zack and Dino Lalvani

Lisa Haydon shared this image. (Image courtesy: lisahaydon)

Highlights "Party of four on the way," wrote Lisa Haydon Lisa Haydon is a mother to a son named Zack Lisa Haydon married Dino Lalvani in the year 2016

Lisa Haydon's latest Instagram post calls for congratulations. Why, you ask? Well, on Saturday, the 33-year-old actress announced her second pregnancy in Instagram post. In the picture, Lisa can be seen smiling with all her heart as she spends quality time with her husband Dino Lalvani and their son Zack. In the photograph, the model-turned-actress can be seen dressed in a black swimsuit and she can be sporting the pregnancy bump. Lisa cryptically announced the news of her pregnancy and wrote: "Party of four on the way."

Lisa's post was flooded with congratulatory wishes from fans and several stars. Lisa's Aisha co-star Sonam Kapoor congratulated the couple on the big news, so did mother-to-be Amy Jackson. Pooja Hegde, Gauhar Khan, Shibani Dandekar also congratulated Lisa and her family in the comments section. Without much ado, take a look at Lisa Haydon's post here:

Lisa Haydon married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in the year 2016 and the couple welcomed their first child together in the year 2017. Lisa frequently shares pictures with her son Zack Lalvani on her Instagram profile and we simply love it when that happens.

Lisa Haydon made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Aisha. She is best-known for her performance in films such as The Shaukeens, Queen and Housefull 3 among others. In terms of films, Lisa was last seen in the 2016 Karan Johar-directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. Lisa Haydon has also starred in the web-series The Trip and she was last seen as a judge in the television show Top Model India.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.