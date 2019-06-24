Pregnant Amy Jackson Shares Daily Gym Vs Food Battle; Lisa Haydon Can Totally Relate

Highlights
- Amy Jackson is currently 26 weeks pregnant
- Amy recently went on a charity road trip across Europe
- She was last seen in Rajinikanth's 2.0
Amy Jackson updated her pregnancy diaries with a post-workout picture on Instagram. Along with the picture, Amy Jackson chronicled her daily struggle - 'gym vs bowl of honey' and guess which one won? GYM. Amy Jackson wrote: "Game Face - the battle I have every morning about whether I should go to the gym or eat a bowl of honey #cravings #26weekspregnant | Gym every/most of the time." Amy Jackson's Instafam cheered for her in the comments thread, including Lisa Haydon, who could relate to Amy's struggle on a personal level. Lisa, mother of two-year-old son Zack lalvani, commented," Could not relate more !!!!" along with ROFL emoticons.
Here's Amy Jackson's post:
Amy Jackson is making her first pregnancy as exciting as one can imagine. Recently, she signed up for a charity road trip across Europe to raise funds and global awareness for different social causes. She posted several pictures from her road trip and she captioned one of those: "People thought I was crazy doing a road trip across Europe at six months pregnant but it was such an amazing experience."
@cash_and_rocket what an adventure!! People thought I was crazy doing a road trip across Europe at 6 months pregnant but it was such an amazing experiences. As a mum to be, the @cash_and_rocket movement is something that's very close to my heart and I wanted to do everything possible to help other mothers (and their babies) who are not as fortunate. I've met incredible women on this trip and made friendships that will last a lifetime - @zaramartin thankyou for being my lil, we've gone from saying Hi at work doo's to spending a straight 72 hours together and I couldn't have asked for a better ride or die copilot. @jbrangstrup thankyou for EVERYTHING you do, you're a very special human. You inspire us everyday and if I'm even half as wonderful a mum as you, I'll be happy! #WIESMANN YOU ROCKKK!! I've never driven such a stunning car - powerful but so safe! #TEAM37 smashed the last leg to Monte Carlo, I'm so sad I wasn't there but family comes first back to LONDON! And a HUGE THANKYOU to @jaymclaughlin for capturing us along the way
Amy Jackson and businessman George Panayiotou are engaged to be married. Amy shared the news of her pregnancy in March while George and Amy got formally engaged in May this year. George Panayiotou proposed to Amy Jackson on January 1, 2019.
Amy Jackson is best-known for her roles in films like 2.0 and Singh Is Bliing and she hasn't announced her next project yet.