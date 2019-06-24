Pregnant Amy Jackson Shares Daily Gym Vs Food Battle; Lisa Haydon Can Totally Relate

Amy Jackson poses post her gym session. (Image courtesy: iamamyjackson)

Amy Jackson updated her pregnancy diaries with a post-workout picture on Instagram. Along with the picture, Amy Jackson chronicled her daily struggle - 'gym vs bowl of honey' and guess which one won? GYM. Amy Jackson wrote: "Game Face - the battle I have every morning about whether I should go to the gym or eat a bowl of honey #cravings #26weekspregnant | Gym every/most of the time." Amy Jackson's Instafam cheered for her in the comments thread, including Lisa Haydon, who could relate to Amy's struggle on a personal level. Lisa, mother of two-year-old son Zack lalvani, commented," Could not relate more !!!!" along with ROFL emoticons.

Here's Amy Jackson's post:

Amy Jackson is making her first pregnancy as exciting as one can imagine. Recently, she signed up for a charity road trip across Europe to raise funds and global awareness for different social causes. She posted several pictures from her road trip and she captioned one of those: "People thought I was crazy doing a road trip across Europe at six months pregnant but it was such an amazing experience."

Amy Jackson and businessman George Panayiotou are engaged to be married. Amy shared the news of her pregnancy in March while George and Amy got formally engaged in May this year. George Panayiotou proposed to Amy Jackson on January 1, 2019.

Amy Jackson is best-known for her roles in films like 2.0 and Singh Is Bliing and she hasn't announced her next project yet.