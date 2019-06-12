Amy Jackson, 6 Months Pregnant, On A Road Trip In Europe: 'People Thought I Was Crazy'

Highlights
- Wanted to help other mothers who are not as fortunate: Amy Jackson
- Amy Jackson has featured in films like 2.0 and Singh Is Bliing
- Amy is engaged to businessman George Panayiotou
Amy Jackson, who is six months pregnant, is currently on a road trip across Europe as a part of the Cash and Rocket initiative, in which women from influential backgrounds are handpicked to travel across the globe while simultaneously raise funds and global awareness for different social causes. Amy Jackson shared a picture of herself with her co-pilot Sydney Lima, a London-based writer, seated in their car and wrote: "People thought I was crazy doing a road trip across Europe at six months pregnant but it was such an amazing experience." Earlier, Amy posted a solo picture of herself from her team's pit stop at the Geneva Polo Club and before that a picture of her Cash and Rocket girl gang.
Speaking about the Cash and Rocket initiative, Amy added: "As a mum to be, the Cash and Rocket movement is something that's very close to my heart and I wanted to do everything possible to help other mothers (and their babies) who are not as fortunate. I've met incredible women on this trip and made friendships that will last a lifetime."
Here are Amy Jackson's posts from her recent road trip to Europe:
@cash_and_rocket what an adventure!! People thought I was crazy doing a road trip across Europe at 6 months pregnant but it was such an amazing experiences. As a mum to be, the @cash_and_rocket movement is something that's very close to my heart and I wanted to do everything possible to help other mothers (and their babies) who are not as fortunate. I've met incredible women on this trip and made friendships that will last a lifetime - @zaramartin thankyou for being my lil , we've gone from saying Hi at work doo's to spending a straight 72 hours together and I couldn't have asked for a better ride or die copilot. @jbrangstrup thankyou for EVERYTHING you do, you're a very special human. You inspire us everyday and if I'm even half as wonderful a mum as you, I'll be happy! #WIESMANN YOU ROCKKK!! I've never driven such a stunning car - powerful but so safe! #TEAM37 smashed the last leg to Monte Carlo, I'm so sad I wasn't there but family comes first back to LONDON! And a HUGE THANKYOU to @jaymclaughlin for capturing us along the way
DAY 2 PARIS we made it!! After a couple of setbacks and nearly a dozen hours later, the @cash_and_rocket gang arrived in Pariiii and we couldn't be more motivated! 80 empowering women all on the same mission #DriveTheChange @wiesmannsportscars being our ultimate wheels for the rally
Amy Jackson, best-known for her roles in films like 2.0 and Singh Is Bliing, is engaged to businessman George Panayiotou. Amy Jackson shared the news of her pregnancy in March while George and Amy got formally engaged in May this year. George Panayiotou proposed to Amy Jackson on January 1, 2019.
Amy Jackson hasn't announced her next project yet.