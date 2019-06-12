Amy Jackson, 6 Months Pregnant, On A Road Trip In Europe: 'People Thought I Was Crazy'

Amy Jackson during the Cash and Rocket tour. (Image courtesy: iamamyjackson)

Highlights Wanted to help other mothers who are not as fortunate: Amy Jackson Amy Jackson has featured in films like 2.0 and Singh Is Bliing Amy is engaged to businessman George Panayiotou

Amy Jackson, who is six months pregnant, is currently on a road trip across Europe as a part of the Cash and Rocket initiative, in which women from influential backgrounds are handpicked to travel across the globe while simultaneously raise funds and global awareness for different social causes. Amy Jackson shared a picture of herself with her co-pilot Sydney Lima, a London-based writer, seated in their car and wrote: "People thought I was crazy doing a road trip across Europe at six months pregnant but it was such an amazing experience." Earlier, Amy posted a solo picture of herself from her team's pit stop at the Geneva Polo Club and before that a picture of her Cash and Rocket girl gang.

Speaking about the Cash and Rocket initiative, Amy added: "As a mum to be, the Cash and Rocket movement is something that's very close to my heart and I wanted to do everything possible to help other mothers (and their babies) who are not as fortunate. I've met incredible women on this trip and made friendships that will last a lifetime."

Here are Amy Jackson's posts from her recent road trip to Europe:

Amy Jackson, best-known for her roles in films like 2.0 and Singh Is Bliing, is engaged to businessman George Panayiotou. Amy Jackson shared the news of her pregnancy in March while George and Amy got formally engaged in May this year. George Panayiotou proposed to Amy Jackson on January 1, 2019.

Amy Jackson hasn't announced her next project yet.