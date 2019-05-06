Inside Mom-To-Be Amy Jackson And Fiance George Panayiotou's Engagement Party In London

Inside Amy Jackson's engagement party (courtesy aasifahmedofficial)

Model-actress Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou just hosted a black-and-white themed engagement party in London. Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou had announced their engagement with an adorable post in January but more on that later. On Monday, Amy shared a picture from a Greek ceremony at the party with the caption: "The most unbelievable day; celebrating our engagement. Thank you to all our amazing friends and family who made it so special so much love (Yiayia doing the Greek traditions for us)." On her Instagram story, Amy also shared and reposted several videos from the engagement party, in which the couple are seen dancing with each other and also their friends.

While Amy Jackson treated us to just one photo from the engagement party, her friends and close ones have shared few posts on their social media and we came across a few of them.

Take a look:

The actress had revealed about her pregnancy in the month of March through an adorable Instagram post, where her colleagues like Sophie Choudry and Kriti Sanon had congratulated her. "Yes a gazillion times! 1st January 2019 -The start of our new adventure in life. I love you. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world." "I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother's Day, it couldn't be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one." wrote Amy Jackson.

Amy Jackson shared a picture with her fiance in the month on January and announced about them being engaged. Sharing the news, she wrote, "Yes a gazillion times! 1st January 2019 -The start of our new adventure in life. I love you. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world."

Amy Jackson started her acting career with a Tamil film Madrasapattinam . She has acted several Telugu and Kannada films as well. She also acted in couple of the Bollywood films such as Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali and was last seen in 2.0, which featured Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

