Pregnant Amy Jackson Chills With Fiance In Dubai, Writes 'Bump Spam Has Started'

Amy Jackson shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Amy Jackson was last seen in 2.0 She hasn't announced her next project yet Amy Jackson has starred in several Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies

Actress Amy Jackson, who recently announced her pregnancy, is currently chilling in Dubai with her fiancé George Panayiotou. Amy, who has starred in films like 2.0 and Singh Is Bliing, shared a picture of herself and George by the beach comfortably settled in a hammock. "Bump spam has started," she captioned the picture. Last month, Amy Jackson shared the post announcing her pregnancy and wrote: "I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one."

But first, check out Amy Jackson's post from Dubai:

And here's the aforementioned post, through which Amy announced her pregnancy:

Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou got engaged earlier this year. In January, Amy shared a cosy picture of herself with George and wrote: "Yes a gazillion times!!!!! The start of our new adventure in life. I love you. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world."

Amy Jackson made her big screen debut with Tamil film Madrasapattinam in 2010 and two years later she debuted in Bollywood with Ekk Deewana Tha. Amy Jackson also starred in Telugu film Yevadu.

I, Thanga Magan, Gethu, Theri and Devi are among her other Tamil films. She has featured in Bollywood films Freaky Ali and Singh Is Bliing. She was last seen in S Shankar's 2.0, co-starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

Amy Jackson also had a recurring role in television series Supergirl.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.