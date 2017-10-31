Amy Jackson, 2.0's Robot, Wants To Be A Supergirl Not Queen Amy Jackson said that she had to pick one because of clashing schedules

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Amy Jackson is busy with Supergirl New Delhi: Highlights Amy Jackson was reportedly offered a whopping sum Queen remake She was being considered for Lisa Haydon's role Supergirl is Amy Jackson's debut project on American TV Queen, Amy reportedly made her choice and opted for the former. Speaking to



But sources close to the development also suggest another reason for Amy to have opted out of the project - she was reportedly not pleased with the character development. However, she told



Tamannaah Bhatia headlines the Telugu remake of Queen while Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in to play the protagonist in the Tamil remake of Queen.



Supergirl will be Amy Jackson's debut project on International television. The show is a TV adaptation of DC Comics' superhero Supergirland wrapped the second season in May this year. Supergirl's first season debuted in 2015 and ran for 20 episodes till the following year.



will next be see in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0, co-starring Akshay Kumar. Amy Jackson has been cast as a robot in the Shankar-directed movie, which is slated to release next year.



It appears that Amy Jackson had too much on her plate till she set her priorities straight. Between an American TV show and a South remake of Kangana Ranaut's, Amy reportedly made her choice and opted for the former. Speaking to DNA , Amy said that she had to pick one because of clashing schedules: "It didn't work out because of the schedule for Supergirl. It didn't work out creatively." Amy Jackson was being considered for the part played by Lisa Haydon in the original movie. "I really wanted to be a part of the project. It's a fun, fierce role. I loved Lisa's role in the Hindi version and thought I could do justice to it for the remake," Amy told DNA But sources close to the development also suggest another reason for Amy to have opted out of the project - she was reportedly not pleased with the character development. However, she told DNA that her character had more screen time in the remake than the original one had for Lisa: "I met the director and producer several times. They, in fact, developed my character more." Amy Jackson was reportedly offered a whopping sum to join the cast "but she didn't agree," a source told DNA Tamannaah Bhatia headlines the Telugu remake ofwhile Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in to play the protagonist in the Tamil remake ofwill be Amy Jackson's debut project on International television. The show is a TV adaptation of DC Comics' superheroand wrapped the second season in May this year. Supergirl's first season debuted in 2015 and ran for 20 episodes till the following year. Amy Jackson will next be see in Rajinikanth's robot drama, co-starring Akshay Kumar. Amy Jackson has been cast as a robot in the Shankar-directed movie, which is slated to release next year.