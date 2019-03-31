Amy Jackson Announces Pregnancy In Adorable Post: 'Can't Wait To Meet The Little One'

Amy Jackson revealed her pregnancy with a post (Courtesy iamamyjackson)

Highlights Amy Jackson made the pregnancy announcement in a cute post "I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops," she wrote "We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one," she added

Model-actress Amy Jackson revealed her pregnancy with an adorable post on Sunday. In an Instagram post, Amy Jackson, who is engaged to businessman George Panayiotou, wrote: "I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother's Day couldn't be more perfect... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one." For the announcement, Amy Jackson zeroed in on a loved-up photo of herself and what appears to be George Panayiotou from a dreamy sunset. While fans may be confused about the mention of Mother's Day on Amy's post, she actually referred to UK Mother's Day, which is March 31.

Amy Jackson's photo also shows her baby bump in the silhouetted picture and also reveals that the baby is due sometime in between mid-September to mid-October. Take a look at Amy Jackson's post here:

Actress-singer Sophie Chowdry was one of the first celebs to congratulate Amy Jackson on the pregnancy announcement: "This is so beautiful! I'm thrilled for you guys," she wrote while Kriti Sanon also congratulated the couple and wrote: "Congratulations to both of you! So happy for you, Amy!"

Amy Jackson had announced her engagement in a similar cryptic manner on Instagram. Sharing a photo of George Panayiotou kissing her, Amy had written this at the beginning of this year: "Yes a gazillion times! 1st January 2019 - The start of our new adventure in life. I love you. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world."

Amy Jackson made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects. Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she's starred in. Amy was last seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0, co-starring Akshay Kumar, with whom she's shared screen space before.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.