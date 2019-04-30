Amy Jackson's Cute Baby Bump Makes Red Carpet Debut At Fashion Show

Amy Jackson shared pics from a fashion show recently (courtesy iamamyjackson)

Model-actress Amy Jackson, who is expecting her first baby, recently set the paparazzi in a tizzy at the OneOcean Club in Barcelona as she sashayed down the red carpet at a fashion gala. Amy Jackson, who attended the Pronovias Fashion Show recently, shared just a few photos of herself posing on the red carpet in a scarlet off-shoulder ensemble. Amy Jackson's floor sweeping ensemble adorably showed her baby bump - the mommy-to-be simply accessorised with minimal make-up and glittery studs with rather retro hair waves. While Amy spoke about how "spectacular" the show was in the captions, her Instafam just couldn't stop raving about her "gorgeous" baby bump.

"Amazing! Really happy for you Amy," said a friend while another one added: "How amazing the bump is showing!" Meanwhile, others on her Instafam couldn't stop saying just one thing: "You look gorgeous." Take a look at Amy Jackson's photos here:

Here's how Amy Jackson turned heads inside the fashion gala.

Amy Jackson, who is engaged to businessman George Panayiotou, announced her pregnancy earlier in March with a post that said: "I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother's Day couldn't be more perfect... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one."

Since then, Amy Jackson offered just a few glimpses of her baby bump until her new post but alerted us that there's going to be more. "Bump spam has begun," she captioned a post while for another, she wrote: "coming soon."

Amy was last seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0, co-starring Akshay Kumar, with whom she's shared screen space before. She also featured in a recurring role in television series Supergirl.

