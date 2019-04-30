Amy Jackson's Cute Baby Bump Makes Red Carpet Debut At Fashion Show

Amy Jackson, who attended the Pronovias Fashion Show recently, shared just a few photos of herself posing on the red carpet

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 30, 2019 23:19 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Amy Jackson's Cute Baby Bump Makes Red Carpet Debut At Fashion Show

Amy Jackson shared pics from a fashion show recently (courtesy iamamyjackson)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Amy Jackson announced her pregnancy in March
  2. Amy Jackson shared pics from a fashion show recently
  3. She was stunning in a scarlet off shoulder gown

Model-actress Amy Jackson, who is expecting her first baby, recently set the paparazzi in a tizzy at the OneOcean Club in Barcelona as she sashayed down the red carpet at a fashion gala. Amy Jackson, who attended the Pronovias Fashion Show recently, shared just a few photos of herself posing on the red carpet in a scarlet off-shoulder ensemble. Amy Jackson's floor sweeping ensemble adorably showed her baby bump - the mommy-to-be simply accessorised with minimal make-up and glittery studs with rather retro hair waves. While Amy spoke about how "spectacular" the show was in the captions, her Instafam just couldn't stop raving about her "gorgeous" baby bump.

"Amazing! Really happy for you Amy," said a friend while another one added: "How amazing the bump is showing!" Meanwhile, others on her Instafam couldn't stop saying just one thing: "You look gorgeous." Take a look at Amy Jackson's photos here:

Here's how Amy Jackson turned heads inside the fashion gala.

Amy Jackson, who is engaged to businessman George Panayiotou, announced her pregnancy earlier in March with a post that said: "I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother's Day couldn't be more perfect... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one."

Since then, Amy Jackson offered just a few glimpses of her baby bump until her new post but alerted us that there's going to be more. "Bump spam has begun," she captioned a post while for another, she wrote: "coming soon."

Bump spam has begun

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

... coming soon

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

Amy was last seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0, co-starring Akshay Kumar, with whom she's shared screen space before. She also featured in a recurring role in television series Supergirl.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

amy jacksonamy jackson pregnancy

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Moon Moon SenBaghdadiCyclone FaniYetiMamata BanerjeeElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsElection ResultsYeti FootprintsRedmi Note 7Moto E6Redmi SmartphoneFacebook Developer

................................ Advertisement ................................