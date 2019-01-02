Lisa Haydon And Her Son Zack Lalvani's New Year's Greeting Gets Whole Lotta Love

Lisa Haydon with her son Zack. (Image courtesy: lisahaydon

Lisa Haydon's latest Instagram post is making the Internet very happy. Lisa, who is currently holidaying in Mustique, shared an oh-so-adorable video of herself along with her son Zack Lalvani on her Instagram profile. Going by Lisa's recent Instagram posts, seems like the mother-daughter duo are making the most of their me time. Dressed in a white swim suit, Lisa can be seen dancing by the beach as little Zack sits curled up in his mother's arms, in the video. Needless to say, Lisa's fans loved the video and the comments section was replete with comments like "so cute." "You are a true inspiration to all the new mothers," read a comment on the post.

Take a look at the post here:

We simply love it when Zack features on his mother's Instagram profile. Remember the "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" Children's Day special post that the Queen actress posted for her little one? "Things are a mess sometimes but only adults notice that stuff. That saying, 'Don't grow up, it's a trap!' - It's true. One last thing - Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious... That's all," read an excerpt from Lisa's Children Day post.

A few months ago, Lisa Haydon was accompanied by her husband Dino and her son Zack Lalvani on a trip. Lisa gave her Instafam a sneak peek of her trip. She wrote: "Very proud of how we pulled off this weekend's camping trip. Spending 4 hours in the equipment store figuring out the right tent for a family, testing the lightest mattresses to carry with most sleeping comfort- efforts aside, our comfort level was extremely low."

Lisa Haydon married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in the year 2016. Lisa Haydon made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Aisha. She is best-known for her performance in films such as The Shaukeens, Queen, Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Lisa has also starred in the web-series The Trip and was last seen as a judge in Top Model India.