Lisa Haydon Went Camping With One-Year-Old Son Zack: 'Proud How We Pulled Off The Trip'

Lisa Haydon shared glimpses of her camping trip (courtesy lisahaydon)

Highlights Lisa Haydon wrapped her camping trip with a post Lisa and her husband went camping with their son "Very proud of how we pulled off this camping trip," she wrote

Lisa Haydon, who went camping with her husband Dino Lalvani and one-year-old son Zack and also completed a hiking trip over the weekend, wrapped her weekend trip with an Instagram post, describing her experience. "Very proud of how we pulled off this weekend's camping trip. Spending 4 hours in the equipment store figuring out the right tent for a family, testing the lightest mattresses to carry with most sleeping comfort- efforts aside, our comfort level was extremely low," read a part of her post. Lisa Haydon, who welcomed her first child Zack last year, added that while most things had a smooth run, explaining the idea of camping to her son, was quite a task.

Lisa also accompanied her note with a photo from her camping diaries, in which she can be seen seated inside a tent on the beach with little Zack playing on the sand. She described her experience of camping on the beach as "surreal": "Camping on the beach looks a lot better than it feels. Yet, struggling to keep our fire going in extreme wind, trying to explain to our son that this is our whole house for now, and we must not throw sand in it as we have to sleep in it, being attacked by wild boars, plus carrying the weight of our children up and down a mountain - all feels surreal."

Lisa Haydon has received shout-outs in the comments section of her Instagram post with her followers hailing her for the enthusiasm: "So inspiring!" read a comment while another added: "Enthusiastic in all way! You go lady!"

Meanwhile on her Instagram stories, Lisa Haydon shared several glimpses of her weekend trip - she can be seen lighting a fire on the beach, hiking with Zack perched on her back, enjoying bonfire, boat-rides and much more! Here are a few glimpses.

From Lisa Haydon's Instagram story (courtesy Instagram)

On the work front, Lisa Haydon was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and also has films like Housefull 3, The Shaukeens and Queen in the pipeline. Lisa Haydon has also been part of reality TV show India's Next Top Model and web-series The Trip.