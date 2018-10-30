When Lisa Haydon's One-Year-Old Son Zack Lalvani 'Upped His Gym Game'

Zack Lalvani in a still from Lisa Haydon's video. (Image courtesy: lisahaydon)

When you have fitness enthusiast parents, you are frequently spotted at the gym and Lisa Haydon's latest Instagram video, featuring her husband Dino Lalvani and son Zack Lalvani reminds us of just that. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old actress shared a super cute video, in which her son Zack could be seen accompanying his father Dino Lalvani, while he was exercising at the gym. Lisa accompanied the video along with a caption that read: "Zack really upped his gym game today. Kids out there killing it." Needless to say, the comments section was replete with comments such as "too cute." Zack, who turned one in May last year, is frequently seen accompanying his parents during their work out sessions.

Check out the video here:

We simply love it when Lisa's son Zack makes an appearance on her Instagram profile. On Monday, the Queen actress shared a dreamy picture from her wedding anniversary, which featured her husband Dino Lalvani and their son Zack. "Zack is a happy kid I promise. This picture nutshells how he feels about family photos where his parents struggle to look good while he nails blue steel in every shot," read an excerpt from Lisa's post.

Take a look at the post here:

Lisa Haydon, who married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in October 2016, has never shied away from posting about all the big events of her life on social media and we simply love it when Zack makes an appearance on his mother's Instagram profile. Take a look at some of our favourite moments here:

Lisa Haydon is a model-turned actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Aisha. She has featured in films such as Queen, The Shaukeens, Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She also starred in the web-series The Trip and has judged several TV reality shows.