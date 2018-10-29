Lisa Haydon's Anniversary Post For Husband Dino Lalvani Is Too Mushy For Little Zack

Lisa Haydon, Dino Lalvani and their son Zack in Goa. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Lisa Hayon married Dino Lalvani on October 29, 2016 She announced her pregnancy two months after the wedding Lisa says Dino Lalvani is "always full of surprises"

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani revisited the spot where they got married two years ago on their wedding anniversary - this time with their toddler son Zack. Lisa shared a picture of the family of three, dressed in their beach best (Lisa wore a Hunza G bikini), and wrote: "Two years ago on this spot of beach we said yes to a whole new life. Thank you for making me a much better... tennis player (what doesn't kill you makes you stronger). You have truly taught me what it means to be... a gypsy and you are hands down the world's best... Instagram photographer. Jokes aside, happy anniversary, best dad, tech visionary and always full of surprises - out there acing life! We Love YOU."

In the picture, Lisa can be seen kissing a very happy looking Dino Lalvani while Zack, fit in his parents' arms, stares in another direction. In the second part of the caption, Lisa explained Zack's expression as: "Zack is a happy kid I promise. This picture nutshells how he feels about family photos where his parents struggle to look good while he nails blue steel in every shot."

Here's the adorable post shared by Lisa Haydon:

Lisa Haydon married Dino Lalvani, son of British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, in a private ceremony in Goa on October 29, 2016.The wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family members only. Here a few dreamy pictures from Lisa and Dino's wedding album:

Lisa Haydon announced her pregnancy just two months after her wedding and Zack was born on May 17, 2017.

Lisa Haydon currently sits on the judge's panel of Top Model India. Lisa Haydon has starred in films such as Queen, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and The Shaukeens.