Lisa Haydon Is 'Having A Good Old LA Time' With Son Zack Lalvani

Lisa Haydon with son Zack Lalvani. (Image courtesy: lisahaydon)

Highlights Lisa Haydon is currently vacationing in Los Angeles Lisa welcomed her son Zack in 2017 Lisa Haydon is married to Dino Lalvani

Lisa Haydon's Instagram post never fail to amaze us and her latest one is not any different. The actress, who is currently vacationing with her son Zack Lalvani, has been actively sharing pictures from their vacation in Los Angeles, California. Lisa captioned her album: "Having ourselves a good old LA time." Lisa treated her Instafam to more pictures from her California trip on her Instagram stories and wrote: "Hiking as you do." In one of the pictures, the mother-daughter duo can be seen walking hand-in-hand. The picture received over 74,000 likes on Instagram and comments like "You're the coolest star mother so far I've seen till date and an inspiration too" and "love the way you teach your son and keep him near nature as much as possible."

Take a look at Lisa Haydon's post here:

Here are some more pictures:

Screenshot of Lisa Haydon's Instagram story. Screenshot of Lisa Haydon's Instagram story.

Lisa Haydon has quite a bit of a reputation for setting travel goals. Remember how she went camping with her one-year-old son, a few months back. Lisa shared pictures from the hiking trip and described her experience in an Instagram post, wherein she wrote: "Very proud of how we pulled off this weekend's camping trip. Spending 4 hours in the equipment store figuring out the right tent for a family, testing the lightest mattresses to carry with most sleeping comfort- efforts aside, our comfort level was extremely low."

This is what we are talking about:

Lisa Haydon, who married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in October 2016, has never shied away from posting about all the big events of her life on social media. Lisa has maintained personal and professional balance with ease.

Lisa Haydon made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Aisha. She has featured in films like Queen, The Shaukeens, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen as a judge in the television reality show Top Model India.