Lisa Haydon Skinny-Shamed For This Pic, Told To Eat Something

Lisa Haydon shared this picture. (Image courtesy: lisahaydon)

Words such as 'anorexic' and 'malnourished' appeared multiple times in the comments thread of Lisa Haydon's Instagram post as social media trolls started skinny-shaming the Queen actress. Lisa Haydon, dressed in an LBD, shared a picture from a promotional photoshoot for a mobile phone brand on Friday and she was bombarded with several unpleasant comments, most of which criticised her 'skinny legs.' An Instagram user wrote, "Kuch kha pi b liya karoo (eat something)" while another added, "Why are you shrinking down so much?" Another Instagram user shared their unsolicited opinion which was, "How is this beautiful? Being skinny and looking like a case of severe malnutrition. This woman is pretty but way too skinny."

Among several nasty remarks, one comment read, "What's up with you all body-shaming? A woman's body is forever changing for gazillion reasons most of them being hormonal changes. Thick or skinny a woman is beautiful in all her forms. I can't believe there are women liking comments of men body-shaming Lisa. What is wrong with you all?"

Here's Lisa Haydon's post:

Lisa Haydon is married to businessman Dino Lalvani, with whom she has a son named Zack. Lisa Haydon debuted in Bollywood with 2010 film Aisha and she went on to star in films like Rascals, Queen,The Shaukeensand Housefull 3. She was last seen in an extended cameo in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Apart from films, Lisa Haydon can attribute her popularity to her appearance on Top Model India, which she co-judges with Anaita Shroff Adajania and Atul Kasbekar.

