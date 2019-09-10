Lisa Haydon Celebrates 20 Weeks Of Pregnancy With A Goodbye To Surfing

Lisa Haydon shared this picture. (Image courtesy: lisahaydon)

Lisa Haydon, who recently announced her second pregnancy with husband Dino Lalvani, shared a good-bye post for her favourite exercise surfing as she has entered the second trimester of her pregnancy. In her post, Lisa said that week 16 was her "cut-off to stop" and she will resume surfing next year post her delivery. Sharing a throwback picture of herself with a foam board, Lisa Haydon wrote: "Baby waves with my baby bump. I was gonna post this as my 'coming out' pic. But I thought the joy of another addition to our family belonged to all three of us so that's what was posted instead. Here is a throwback to being #16weeks pregnant with #2. I wrote this a few weeks ago in answer to lots of questions about exercise when pregnant and nausea... Since writing this post I haven't done any exercise or even gone for a walk. Lots have been eaten though and our baby is so far so good and that's all that matters."

Lisa, who is 20 weeks pregnant now, also wrote about her first trimester experience: "This first trimester was rough. Nothing like my first pregnancy... Surfing was something I had been doing from before and was disappointed at the thought of having to stop. I checked with my doctor who surprisingly approved and said one should carry on as usual. Of course, with precautions. I tried doing other forms of exercises but all other exercises would make me feel worse - this was practically my only release (and sucking on a lemon) to feel better from the intense nausea and also get an adrenaline kick- I mean, it's a high."

For her pregnant surfer followers on Instagram, Lisa Haydon shared some handy tips and wrote: "After doing loads of googling on the subject, I found multiple articles on surfing when pregnant and was relieved to know I'm not the only one. Positive, I haven't got many, if any, pregnant surfers following me but if I do, here's what I learned and followed: 1) Surf on a foam board (unless modelling for first baby photo. Then pose with hard board, 2) Try and paddle on your knees ... I actually felt nothing when paddling on my stomach, so I did, 3) Don't go out in crazy surf, 4) Listen to your body and to your doctor."

Lisa signed off her post by expressing how much she appreciates moving on from trimester one to second: "This morning, I took a moment to appreciate how much better life is feeling moving on from trimester one... Another high. Week 16 was my cutoff to stop and so, until next year baby waves."

Read her entire post here:

On August 17, Lisa Haydon announced her pregnancy with an adorable family picture and wrote: "Party of four on the way."

She frequently delights her fan by sharing pictures of herself embracing her second pregnancy.

On the work front, Lisa Haydon was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She has worked in films like Housefull 3, The Shaukeens and Queen.

