Inside Lisa Haydon's Picture Perfect Baby Shower

Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her third child with Dino Lalvani, shared picture perfect moments from her baby shower, on her Instagram profile on Thursday morning. The photos from her baby shower were all things pretty. Lisa and her friends can be seen dressed in matching white outfits. Tagging her friends in the post, Lisa Haydon wrote in her caption: "One of the most special days... Five friends planned a baby shower to welcome baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos ( not a control freak at all) but this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl you are so loved."

On the menu - Lisa Haydon's "favourite chocolate cake." See her post:

Just to be clear, the wine was just used for photoshoot purposes by Lisa. "Disclaimer: no wine was consumed by me while taking these photos," she wrote.

Model-turned actress Lisa Haydon, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2010 film Aisha ( which starred Sonam Kapoor in the titular role), married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and the couple welcomed their first child Zack in the year 2017. Lisa and Dino welcomed their second child Leo in February last year.

Lisa Haydon is best-known for featuring in films like The Shaukeens, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rascals and Housefull 3 to name a few. Lisa also featured in the web-series The Trip and she was last seen as a judge on the television show Top Model India.