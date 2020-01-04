Lisa Haydon, Nine-Months-Pregnant, Shares Fabulous Pic Of Her Baby Bump: 'Any Day Now'

Lisa Haydon shared this photo (courtesy lisahaydon)

Actress-model Lisa Haydon, currently in the final days of her pregnancy, is ready to pop. The Se Dil Hai Mushkil actress dropped a gorgeous photo of her nine-months-pregnant baby bump on Instagram with an update of sorts: "Any day now," she captioned her post, which came with a fabulous photo of her pregnant self. Lisa Haydon, who has never shied away from sharing glimpses of her journey as an expectant mother, can be seen sun bathing with her baby bump, sporting a black bikini and a fleece cape. Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani are expecting their second child together. The couple are also parents to a son named Zack.

Take a look at Lisa Haydon's photo here:

Lisa Haydon recently shared this ROFL mom-woes post, in which she was adorably photobombed by son Zack. "Contemplating a life photobombed by two little peeps soon," she captioned it.

Lisa Haydon was showered with beautiful comments:

Lisa Haydon, who has regularly shared her personal experiences as an expectant mother, wrote about being "always first to the table" in this post: "Munching my way through this last trimester. PS - last bump photo I promise... have to fly home now and find some clothes that actually fit."

Lisa Haydon has also been an inspiration with her work-out videos during pregnancy. In one such post, she wrote: "My sister dragged me to the gym today as I've had a really lazy pregnancy. Of course I understand being fit can lead to a healthier labour etc ... but I think it's really important to remember at this stage... no matter how well I train, I'm only going to get bigger. Ok, with that in mind, let's do it."

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil remains Lisa Haydon's last film and also has films like Housefull 3, The Shaukeens and Queen to her credit. Lisa Haydon has also been part of reality TV show India's Next Top Model and web-series The Trip.