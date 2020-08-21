Lisa Haydon Surfs Like A Pro In This Jaw-Dropping Video

Lisa Haydon was surfing in Hong Kong. (Image courtesy: lisahaydon)

Actress Lisa Haydon shared a terrific video of herself surfing in Hong Kong, which she captioned, "Falling down isn't so bad." In the video, Lisa Haydon confidently surfs with a smile on her face and after almost one minute she slips from the surfboard. In another post, Lisa Haydon shared a picture of herself standing by the beach. Lisa Haydon's Instafam showered compliments and wrote comments such as, "you are goals" and "You're too good." Lisa Haydon is married to entrepreneur Dino Lalvani and they stay in Hong Kong with their two sons - three-year-old Zack and six-month-old Leo.

Lisa Haydon absolutely loves surfing - she has shared several videos of herself on her Instagram page to prove that. In fact, when Lisa was 16 weeks pregnant with her second baby, she shared a picture of herself by the beach holding her surfboard and revealed that she would surf frequently - "Of course, with precaution." She wrote, "I tried doing other forms of exercises but all other exercises would make me feel worse - this was practically my only release to feel better from the intense nausea and also get an adrenaline kick - I mean, it's a high."

On her Instagram page, Lisa Haydon frequently shares pictures and videos from her outings - many times accompanied by her sons. Last week, she shared a picture from the trio's hiking trip on her Instagram story. Here are some of Lisa Haydon's posts with her kids during outdoor activities:

After debuting in 2010 film Aisha, Lisa Haydon appeared in movies like Rascals, The Shaukeens, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Housefull 3. However, her role in Kangana Ranaut's Queen is arguably her career best.