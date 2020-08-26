Lisa Haydon's Secret To Clicking The Perfect Beach Pic (Strictly For Morning People)

Lisa Haydon shared this picture. (Image courtesy: lisahaydon)

Highlights "It was worth it," wrote Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon lives in Hong Kong with her husband and children

She has featured in movies like Queen and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Actress Lisa Haydon shared several postcard-worthy beach pictures on her Instagram page in the last few days. On Wednesday, the actress shared a couple of pictures in a post, in which she revealed the secret to clicking a perfect photo on a beach and if you are a morning person, you will love it. In one of the pictures, Lisa Haydon poses with her three-year-old son Zack and in the other, she poses alone on a pristine white beach in Hong Kong. "It was worth it... Waking up at 6 am to have this beach all to ourselves thanks Nicole (her friend) for the motivation and the photos."

Take a look:

On Tuesday, Lisa Haydon shared a picture of herself with her six-month-old son Leo from another beach outing and she captioned it: "Beach Baby." In the photo, little Leo can be seen napping on Lisa's lap.

Here's the post:

Lisa Haydon is married to businessman Dino Lalvani and they live in Hong Kong with their sons. She keeps her Instafam updated on her family activities - beach outings, surfing and hiking among them. Here are some posts Lisa Haydon shared from her family outings.

Lisa Haydon debuted in 2010 film Aisha, in which Sonam Kapoor played the lead role. She then featured in movies such as Rascals, The Shaukeens and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, she is best-known for her portrayal of Vijaylaxmi in Kangana Ranaut's Queen.

On television, Lisa Haydon was a judge on India's Next Top Model for two seasons while her last small screen appearance was as a judge on Top Model India.