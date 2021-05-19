Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Guess The 'Talented Guy' Who Shot Shweta Tiwari's BTS Clip

Shweta Tiwari shared a new video. (Image courtesy: @shweta.tiwari)

Highlights Shweta Tiwari posted a behind-the-scenes clip from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' s

In the video, Shweta can be seen walking on the sets in Cape Town

A TV actor, who will also participate in the show, captured her video

TV celebrity Shweta Tiwari, who will soon appear as a contestant in the eleventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, has shared a sneak peek of the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi: Season 11 will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa. On Wednesday, Shweta posted a behind-the-scenes video from the sets on Instagram. In the video, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress can be seen walking in style on the sets. She is sporting a green tracksuit and has kept her hair open. We also see Shweta getting ready in the make-up room on the sets.

TV actor Abhinav Shukla, who will also participate in the show, shot Shweta's video. The actress called Abhinav, the "most talented guy" in her caption. Shweta also informed her Instafam that she took her mask off only for the shoot. "Bts with the most talented guy on the sets, Abhinav Shukla. #kkk11 #darrvsdare #capetown (mask off only for the shot)."

Take a look at her post here.

Before this, Abhinav had also clicked Shweta's pictures in Cape Town a few days ago. The actress posted those photos on her Instagram handle. In a picture, Shweta can be seen showing off her abs as she flashes her beautiful smile. The actress wrote, "BRING IT ON!" and gave picture credits to Abhinav Shukla.

We are talking about this post.

See one more Shweta's picture clicked by Abhinav.

Shweta Tiwari has been posting pictures from Cape Town on her Instagram handle for a while now. Take a look at her posts here.

Apart from Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Shukla, we will also see Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul as contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi this year.

Shweta Tiwari was last seen in TV show India's Best Dancer in 2020. She has won shows like Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur. Shweta also participated in shows like Nach Baliye 2 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6.

Shweta has acted in various TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Begusarai, Parvarrish and Kaahin Kissii Roz to name a few.