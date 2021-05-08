Khatron Ke Khiladi: Inside Cape Town Flight With Divyanka Tripathi And Shweta Tiwari

Divyanka Tripathi posted this picture. (Image courtesy: @divyankatripathidahiya)

Highlights Divyanka Tripathi shared her selfie from the plane on Instagram

The picture also features Shweta Tiwari

They were travelling to Cape Town to participate in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is excited about her stint in the latest season of the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Her feelings about diving into the stunt reality television series were evident in a selfie that the actress shared from inside the plane that was headed to Cape Town. The stunning actress is seen flashing a big smile and the victory symbol for the camera. That's not all, she is also joined by colleague Shweta Tiwari who is seen mirroring Divyanka's action. With headphones in place, Shweta seemed to have been indulging in some in-flight entertainment when Divyanka found the window for a photo-op.

Along with the image, Divyanka wrote the caption, "En route Cape Town." Many of the actresses' fans and co-actors wished her success and also left her warm notes in the comment section. Actor Hiten Tejwani said, "All the best." Veteran television actress Nina Kulkarni added, "Divii! All the best to you, you NCC girl! Go kill it out there!"

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star also gave her fans a look at her final touchdown in Cape Town, where the show is being filmed. Divyanka, who seemed glad to end the plane ride, wrote, "And finally here."

Screenshot of Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram story

She also shared another image of the contestants and crew from inside a bus. We spotted a number of celebrities including Sana Makbul, Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Tamboli. Take a look.

Screenshot of Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Divyanka's husband, actor Vivek Dahiya penned an emotional note explaining how difficult it would be to stay apart for the show's duration given the pandemic. Sharing photos of the couple, he said, "Took us a lot of consideration for KKK owing to the current scenario. But then we went with the notion-the show must go on! Ever since, I was dreading tonight when I would have to see you off at the airport and return to an empty house (which is home only when you're around); where every tiny thing would remind me of you."

Sure that she would return with the winner's title, Vivek further added, "Live it up my lady, you're made for this. Conquer your fears and bask in the glory of your victory. Until then I'm going to sleep on your side of the bed."

Read the complete note here:

The latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will see notable names such as Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, and Saurabh Raj Jain.