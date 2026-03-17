Kangana Ranaut Slams Nora Fatehi Song With Vulgar Lyrics, Blames 'Bollywood' For 'No Shame'

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has strongly criticised the recently released song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt.

The track, which is part of the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil, has gone viral online but has also sparked widespread backlash over its vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Kangana did not hold back as she addressed what she believes is a growing trend of obscenity in the industry.

"Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning and reprimanding them. But I don't think they have any shame," she said.

Calling for stricter action, she added, "There needs to be even more strictness regarding the display of such vulgarity and obscenity. I think stricter regulations will have to be imposed on Bollywood."

Song Faces Backlash

The Hindi version of Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke was released online on March 14 by KVN Productions after a promo dropped a day earlier. While some viewers appreciated Nora Fatehi's energetic dance performance, a large section of social media users criticised the song for its explicit content.

Following the backlash, a complaint was filed before the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), urging authorities to take immediate action. The makers have since taken down the Hindi version of the song from digital platforms. However, versions in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam are still available online.

Complaint Against The Song

Advocate Vineet Jindal has formally approached the CBFC and also marked the complaint to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The plea seeks an immediate ban on the song, alleging that it contains "highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions."

According to the complaint, the visuals and choreography are provocative and may disturb public decency. It also raises concerns about easy access to such content by minors, arguing that it is not age-appropriate.

The complainant has urged authorities to remove the song from all platforms and take strict action, even suggesting amendments to certification rules if required. The Ministry is also expected to intensify surveillance on allegedly obscene content.

From a legal perspective, the complaint claims that the song could fall under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act, 2000. A separate criminal complaint has also been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell.

Lyricist Distances Himself

Amid the controversy, lyricist Raqeeb Alam has distanced himself from the song. Speaking to Variety India, he clarified that the original version was written in Kannada by the film's director.

"The song has been written in Kannada by the director, who told me to do a translation. It is not my creation," he said.

He further added, "I have written five more songs for the movie. I refused to write this one, but he told me to just fit in Hindi words, which he would put in the meter of the song. Now, I have found out that I have been credited as the lyricist for the Hindi version. I am planning to reach out to them. I know it is a bit excessive."

About The Song And The Film

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is sung by Mangli, with music composed by Arjun Janya.

The song appears in KD: The Devil, an upcoming Kannada-language action crime film directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 30, 2026.

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