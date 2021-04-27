Just A Pic Of Suhana Khan With Cousin Arjun Chhiba. Bonus...A Glimpse Of His Girlfriend

Suhana Khan (L), Manavi Gaur (C); Arjun Chhiba (R) (Image courtesy: @suhanakhan)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan, who is currently studying in New York, keeps making headlines for her social media posts. On Tuesday, Suhana treated her Instafam to a rare throwback picture of herself with her cousin Arjun Chhiba. The picture also features Arjun's girlfriend Manavi Gaur. In the picture, Suhana can be seen sitting with Arjun and Manavi inside a restaurant. Suhana, who is posing on left, looks gorgeous in a black outfit. Her cousin Arjun is wearing a black T-shirt. Manavi, on the other hand, is sporting a denim jacket.

Suhana shared this picture on Manavi's birthday. The star kid, who seems to share a close bond with Arjun's girlfriend Manavi, is missing her on the occasion. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Suhana wrote, "Birthday girl, miss you."

See her post here:

Screenshot of Suhana Khan's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Arjun Chhiba posted a picture with his girlfriend Manavi Gaur on Instagram and wished her on the occasion. In the picture, the couple can be seen posing together against the backdrop of a beautiful illuminating view in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Arjun wrote, "Happy silver birthday baby girl! Here's to forever twinning in silver... even though we have no pictures!"

See his post here:

In case you don't know, Arjun Chhiba is the son of Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chhiba. Arjun also has a sister named Alia Chhiba. Arjun and Alia were earlier featured with Suhana in Gauri's Instagram upload. In 2018, Gauri had shared a picture of Suhana, Arjun and Alia on the platform. The picture also featured Suhana's younger brother AbRam in it.

We are talking about this post.

Suhana Khan frequently shares glimpses of her New York days on Instagram. Take a look at a few of her posts here:

Suhana Khan studies filmmaking in the New York University. The star kid graduated from Ardingly College in England. Suhana made her acting debut in the 2019 short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue.