When The Sun Sets In New York, What Keeps Suhana Khan Busy

Every now and then, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared glimpses of her life in New York and lights up the Internet. In a recent Instagram story, she shared a snippet of her photoshoot by the window during New York's golden hour. It appears, Suhana had a mini photoshoot of sorts with the gorgeous hues of the setting sun and the photos are simply fabulous. In another Instagram story, Suhana offered glimpses of a sunlit apartment - which could be hers - and her current mood. When the sun sets in New York, Suhana enjoys the stunning views through the glass walls along with a piece of pie, it seems. Take a look at her Instagram stories for the full mood board:

Suhana Khan loves the camera and the camera loves her back. There's proof of that on her Instagram feed.

Last year, Suhana Khan flew back from New York to Mumbai and spent months with her parents in the Maximum City. She also hung out with her besties - Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

In September last year, Suhana Khan opened about being trolled for her skin colour and being at the receiving end of distasteful comments on Instagram. Sharing screenshots of the comments on her skin tone, Suhana pointed out that the comments are from "full grown men and women" - all of them Indian, which means they share the same skin tone. Suhana Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's middle child. She goes to New York's Columbia University and aspires to be an actress.