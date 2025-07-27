Yuzvendra Chahal Gets Birthday Surprise In London. Internet Asks, "Is This Planned By RJ Mahvash?"

Yuzvendra Chahal turned 35 on July 23. The cricketer, currently in London, received a sweet birthday surprise – his first in three decades. And naturally, the internet believes it was planned by none other than his rumoured girlfriend, RJ Mahvash.

A flash mob was organised as a special gift for him. Days after the heartwarming moment, Yuzvendra shared a video on Instagram. Along with documenting the celebration, he admitted that he was still wrapping his head around the idea that men, too, can be surprised.

The video opens with a text overlay that reads, “Omg! Did That Just Happen In Real?” It starts with a random girl walking up to Yuzvendra and handing him a red rose. She then joins the group to perform a choreographed dance, leaving the birthday boy completely amazed. The line “Who says men don't get surprises” also appears in the video.

In his caption, Yuzvendra Chahal wrote, “Hum ladko ki kabhi kabhi puri life bhi nikal jati hai bina birthday celebrate kare. This is my first birthday surprise in 3 decades and probably the craziest! And the world was spinning when all of this was happening! Numb.”

He added, “Grateful. Overwhelmed. Hope we all get friends who make such efforts to make us smile. Meanwhile I am still trying to digest this fact that this HAPPENED IN REAL.”

After watching the video, several fans were quick to point out that RJ Mahvash was likely behind the sweet surprise. One user wrote, “I think we can guess, ye surprise kisne diya.” Another added, “Thank you RJ Mahvash for making him smile.” One comment read, “Arrange by RJ madam,” while many simply said, “Planned by RJ Mahvash.” A few echoed the sentiment with, “All thanks to RJ Mahvash.”

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have been in the spotlight for a while. The two were first romantically linked last year. Mahvash was seen cheering for Yuzvendra during IPL matches. She even showed up when he was not playing due to an injury. Fans quickly noticed her constant support.

The rumoured couple has also been spotted together at dinners, holidays and public events. On the other hand, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree Verma ended their marriage on March 20, 2025. Reports say they had been living apart since 2022.