After Yuzvendra Chahal Hints At Dating RJ Mahvash, Video Of Them Strolling Through London Goes Viral

Looks like Yuzvendra Chahal and his rumoured girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, are back in the spotlight. The buzz started when both dropped separate snaps from London. Coincidence? Maybe not.

Now, a new twist – a travel blogger shared a video that pretty much confirms what everyone's been guessing. The clip shows Yuzvendra and Mahvash casually walking together on the streets of London.

With Yuzvendra in the UK for the World Championship of Legends, this little stroll has set the rumour mill spinning again.

Take a look at the video below:

On Saturday, Mahvash posted a picture of Yuzvendra Chahal in her Instagram Stories. In the image, the cricketer can be seen standing outdoors in a casual and cool outfit – a white T-shirt, denim pants, and holding a black jacket in his hands. In her LOL caption, Mahvash wrote, “Finally had a shoot with bina fake accent wale Hindustani chehre in UK."

“A random boy literally came to Yuzi and asked, ‘What's your skincare routine haahnn?' Yuzi wahan beith ke sharma raha hai usse," she added.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have been making headlines for quite some time now. The buzz around their relationship started last year and has only grown stronger since. Mahvash has been spotted cheering for Yuzvendra during several IPL matches, even when he was not playing due to injury. Her presence and support did not go unnoticed by fans.

The two have also been seen together at various public gatherings, including dinners and holidays. Their joint appearance in a recent advertisement further fuelled the dating rumours.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree Verma officially ended their marriage on March 20, 2025. According to reports, they had been living separately since 2022. During that period, both of them posted cryptic messages, which led many to guess that things were not right between them.