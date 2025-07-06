Yuzvendra Chahal Seemingly Confirms Relationship With RJ Mahvash: "<i>Pura India Jaan Chuka Hai</i>"

Rumours about cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal dating RJ Mahvash have been making the rounds online for a while. The two have been seen together in public multiple times, especially after Chahal's divorce from Dhanashree Verma. Although both Chahal and Mahvash have denied being in a romantic relationship and maintained they are just friends, speculation continues.

What's Happening

During a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, Yuzvendra Chahal jokingly commented on the ongoing rumours.

He said, "The entire country already knows" when asked about the mystery girl. Fellow cricketer Rishabh Pant, who also appeared on the episode, joined the banter and called Chahal a "free man" now.

During the episode, Krushna Abhishek, dressed as a woman, sat next to Chahal and called him "Juicy Chahal." He then asked Kapil Sharma to view Chahal from a girl's perspective, saying, "Bahut juicy hai."

Krushna also hinted at Chahal's social media posts with RJ Mahvash and teased, "Darrte kyu ho? Baaki Instagram par dekha hai, darrte toh nahi zyada (I have seen on Instagram, you don't get scared much)."

Later in the episode, Kiku Sharda pretended to open Chahal's bag and pointed out a lipstick mark on his white shirt. He asked, "Yeh kya chalraha hai, Yuzvendra Chahal ji? Kaun hai yeh, poora India jaanna chahta hai. Aaj kal bade aap aise rehte ho haan. Kaun hai yeh? (What is going on? The entire nation wants to know who is she)."

To this, Chahal responded, "India jaan chuka hai." Rishabh Pant added with a smile, "Free hai na ab thode se yeh," referring to Chahal's divorce.

Background

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have been linked since last year. Mahvash was often seen supporting the cricketer during IPL matches, even when he was not playing due to injury.

Their appearances at public events, dinners, vacations, and her social media appreciation posts have only added to the rumours. They also recently featured together in an advertisement.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma finalised their divorce on March 20, 2025. Reports suggest they had been living separately since 2022, and around that time, both had shared cryptic posts online, sparking rumours about their relationship status.

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show also featured cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Abhishek Sharma. The episode is currently streaming on Netflix.