Yuzvendra Chahal's Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma Approached For <i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Report

Dancer and social media star Dhanashree Verma is once again back in headlines for her rumoured association with the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. As per reports, Dhanashree is in talks with the Bigg Boss 19 makers.

What's Happening

As per an Instagram page dedicated to the Bigg Boss developments, Dhanashree has been approached for Bigg Boss 19 and she has initiated the final negotiations.

The Instagram post read, "After getting divorced, Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife Dhanashree Verma is said to be almost confirmed for 'Bigg Boss 19'. Well, she was locked for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' as well, but the show didn't happen. So now it looks like Dhanashree has accepted the offer for Bigg Boss. Although it's not final, final negotiations are on excited!"

Along with Dhanashree Verma, tv actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, reportedly, have been approached for the show.

The Traitors contestants Purav Jha, Raj Kundra along with Faisal Shaikh are expected to join the show.

Dhanashree Verma And Yuzvendra Chahal's Divorce

Earlier this year, Dhanashree was in headlines for her divorce with star cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020 in Gurgaon and quickly became a fan-favourite couple on social media.

In February 2025, they were spotted outside Bandra Family Court, filing for divorce by mutual consent. They also requested a waiver for the six-month cooling-off period, but the court denied it.

After 18 months of living separately, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree officially parted ways on March 20, 2025.

According to reports, Yuzvendra Chahal paid ₹4.75 crore as alimony to Dhanashree Verma.

In A Nutshell

