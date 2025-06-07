RJ Mahvash Slams Trolls Accusing Her Of Using Rumoured Boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal's Name To "Gain Followers"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. RJ Mahvash praised Yuzvendra Chahal's commitment during IPL 2025 despite injuries. Chahal played the entire IPL season with three fractures, including ribs and a finger. Mahvash congratulated RCB on winning the IPL 2025 title in her emotional post.

Though RJ Mahvash and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have denied rumours of being in a relationship, their frequent appearances together continue to fuel speculation among fans.

What

The buzz around the two intensified again after Mahvash shared an emotional note for Yuzvendra Chahal following Punjab Kings' loss to RCB in the IPL 2025 final.

In the post, Mahvash highlighted Chahal's commitment to the team despite battling serious injuries.

"They fought, stayed and played till the last match! And special post to @yuzi_chahal23 because what people don't know is that his ribs got fractured after few matches only and his bowling finger got fractured later, this guy played the entire season with 3 fractures! We all have seen him screaming and crying in pain but have never seen him giving up! I mean what warrior spirit you have man," she wrote.

She also praised the team's fighting spirit and congratulated RCB on their win. "The team kept fighting till the last ball! It was nothing but an honour to be a supporter of this team this year! Well played boys All the people in these pictures have my heart. See you next year! Also, many congratulations to RCB and fans for winning the title. Everyone played and worked hard! Cricket , and IPL ..my God again! Truly a festival for us indians," she added.

However, Mahvash's post attracted a critical comment from an Instagram user who wrote, "She's just grabbing followers in the name of Yuzi. I bet she even started watching cricket recently."

Mahvash responded, "I have been hosting cricket since 2019, your knowledge is nil chotu! Research!"

Background

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash first drew attention during the cricketer's separation from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, when the two were seen spending time together.

While Mahvash had earlier clarified that they were just friends, their public outings, including one at a Champions Trophy match, continued to spark rumours.

Mahvash has often shared posts supporting Chahal's performances, and in one such exchange, Chahal referred to her as his "spine."

In A Nutshell

RJ Mahvash reignited dating rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal after sharing an emotional post praising his commitment during IPL 2025, revealing he played with multiple fractures. When a troll questioned her cricket knowledge, she hit back saying, "Your knowledge is nil chotu! Research!"