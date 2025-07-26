Watch: Indian Vlogger Exposes New York Subway's Shocking State

An Indian vlogger has shared a video showing the New York City subway system in a state of ruin with littered platforms, dilapidated infrastructure and an abject lack of cleanliness. The clip, posted by a user on Instagram, shows him walking through the subway station, capturing what appears to be urine-stained corners and an overall state of neglect.

The subway station is in stark contrast to the image projected of the East Coast US city, where people from across the globe aspire to come for tourist and business reasons. The now-viral video was accompanied by an on-screen caption that reads: "New York subway dirtiest subway?"

"The New York City subway's reputation for being dirty stems from a combination of factors including heavy usage, aging infrastructure, insufficient cleaning protocols, and a lack of consistent maintenance," the user wrote.

"The sheer volume of daily commuters makes it difficult to keep stations spotless, and outdated systems and a lack of investment in upkeep exacerbate the problem."

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 460,000 views and hundreds of comments, with the users surprised by the condition of the subway system in one of the most advanced cities in the world.

"Many thanks to you for sharing the actual scenery/ position of NY subway," said one user, while another added: "This is exactly what I saw when I visited NYC. The smell in the subways is unbearable, and no one seems to care anymore."

A third commented: "India's Delhi Metro seems to be better than New York's Subway system."

Subway flooded

Earlier this month, sections of the New York City subway system were partially flooded as torrential rains battered the US Northeast. Footage from the 28th Street station showed water gushing onto platforms, with passengers inside trains standing on seats to avoid rising water.

🚨 Flash flooding is hitting the 28th Street subway station on the 1 train.



Passengers are trapped as water pours into platforms and tunnels.



📍 Manhattan, New York City, USA. pic.twitter.com/ACSjgPWZCG — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) July 15, 2025

The downpour overwhelmed city drainage systems, leading to widespread urban flooding, submerged cars, and the cancellation or delay of thousands of flights across the region.