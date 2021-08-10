Jee Le Zaraa Backstory: Priyanka Chopra Called '2 Real Friends' - Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt. Then...

Priyanka Chopra with Alia and Katrina. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights Katrina, Alia, and Priyanka "enthusiastically" met in February 2020

"I just love these girls," wrote Katrina Kaif

"2 years ago 3 girls came together with 1 dream," wrote Alia

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Jee Le Zaraa is going to be anything but ordinary. To begin with it stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Secondly, Farhan Akhtar is going to be back in the director's chair and finally, it is going to be about a road trip. It doesn't get better than this. A few hours after the film was announced on social media, the film's lead actors Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt posted the same picture together, which happens to be from Katrina's home. All the actors involved in the film, described in their captions what the project means to them. To begin with, it took 3 years to align their schedules, given the fact that all three actresses had jam-packed rosters. In Priyanka Chopra's words, it all started with her "wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019."

There was only one condition - "it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before." Priyanka, who has previously been directed by Farhan in the Don series and has co-starred with him in 2 films, wrote: "I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starters. This led to an impulsive phone call... to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it."

Katrina, Alia, and Priyanka "enthusiastically" met in February 2020, "just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous... Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with Excel Movies and Tiger Baby films individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning! And here we are today... Jee Le Zaraa... it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done," wrote Priyanka Chopra.

Katrina Kaif, a woman of few words, let the picture of the superstars do all the talking. "This makes my heart smile. I just love these girls and being around each other is just too much fun always - combine that with a great script, awesome director and a road trip and a camera. The sky's the limit," read her post.

Alia Bhatt summed up the essence of Jee Le Zaraa in the best-possible way and she wrote: "2 years ago 3 girls came together with 1 dream. There was only one place to go to make that dream come true; to 4 of the funnest dream-makers and storytellers in the business." She was referring to Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ritesh Sidhwani. She added, "And now, 50 Zoom calls later. Countless laughs later, with hearts full of love and excitement. Here we are."

Jee Le Zaraa will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan will co-produce the film and it will go on the floors in 2022. We are too excited to say anything else. See you at the movies.