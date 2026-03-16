Janhvi Kapoor's Heartfelt Tribute To Hairstylist Marce Pedrozo After His Sudden Death, "I Will Miss You Every Day"

Janhvi Kapoor has collaborated with celebrity hairstylist Marce Pedrozo on several projects. His sudden death has left the industry in shock, with tributes pouring in. Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of pictures with Marce Pedrozo over the years, along with a long heartfelt note.

What's Happening

In the Instagram carousel, Janhvi Kapoor shared backstage pictures with him from events, and more where he is seen styling her hair.

She wrote, "I love you Marcy. Every time I entered my van we'd look at each other and scream in a high-pitched mocking voice 'We have 20 minutes chalo chalo chalo' and giggle at the impossible tasks and crazy hours and the madness and the chaos. But in the middle of all that there was a knowing feeling of trust and joy that we had every time we'd work together (or sneak away time to eat food at restaurants when really we should have been getting ready)."

She continued, "You weren't just a part of my team. We were each other's team. Literally, obviously. But also in a way that we had a right over each other that made me feel so taken care of. That these are my people. And I am theirs. I would give anything to have 20 more minutes with you to tell you what a bright light you were in all our lives. How beautiful your mind and your soul is, was, always will be."

"You were an artist in more ways than one. You were so pure and my god I know you had so many plans, and we had so many plans. And you weren't just my safe place but your warmth (and your sass) added so much colour to all our lives. I love you Marcy. I will miss you every day. And seeing your face at the start and end of every creative journey I've had over the last couple of years has been one of the biggest honours of my life," added Janhvi Kapoor.

"I hope you're so happy wherever you are. Eating food that isn't too spicy or too sour. Lots of banana paranthas!!! Colouring your hair crazy colours and making art that's sparkling and beautiful just like your mind. I wish you could see how much everyone is missing you today, how much you meant to them and added to their lives, and how much everyone wants to celebrate you. Every memory I have with you I will cherish forever. I love you and I miss you dearly..." concluded her long note.

Other Celebrities Paying Tributes

Other than Janhvi Kapoor, other stars such as Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi, who had worked with Marce Pedrozo, also took to social media to express their remorse.

Varun Dhawan wrote, "Can't believe it."

Nora Fatehi was in utmost grief as she mentioned, "Today I lost a very very very dear friend, a brother, a confidant... someone who was a part of my journey from day one! Someone that you all have watched my relationship with! He brought the best side of my personality out! And every time you guys would see him with me, I'm always laughing and smiling! We did everything together."

The exact cause of Marce Pedrozo's death is yet to be known.

Other well-known celebs who Marce Pedrozo had worked with include Triptii Dimri, Suhana Khan, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Tara Sutaria.