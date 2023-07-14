Jab Shah Rukh Khan Becomes A 'Villain,' The Internet Gets Baazigar Feels

SRK in Jawan. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan dropped a brand new poster of Jawan in a fan favourite look (read sans hair) on Thursday and he did it in style. Leave it to Shah Rukh Khan to come up with the coolest captions. Case in point, "Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta (When I become a villain, no hero can stand in front of me)." You may or may not agree with him but SRK's Instafam clearly passed the vibe check. The comments were all things hilarious. Let's just put it this way, there were many many Baazigar references. Comedian Tanmay Bhat commented, "Sir Baazigar mein hero toh kya Shilpa Shetty bhi nahi tiki." LOL. Shah Rukh Khan was the antagonist in the film, who killed Shilpa Shetty. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi added, "Sailaab aa gaya Madan Chopra! Sailaab." He tweaked SRK's dialogue from the thriller, which originally was this: "Ab sailaab aayega Madan Chopra ... sailaab aayega." "Baazigar forever," added another user.

Baazigar comments aside, Ranveer Singh dropped a crown emoji in the comments. TV star Arjun Bijlani commented, "Can't wait to see it sir." The official Instagram page of BookMyShow left a comment that read, "Jawan ke samne sirf Jawan hee tik sakta hai." Gautam Gulati wrote "No doubt." Celeb photographer Dabboo Ratnani commented, "Insane." Rapper Slow Cheeta added, "king."

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Jawan, directed by Atlee, is slated to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover.