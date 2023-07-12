Jawan Director Atlee On Working With Shah Rukh Khan: 'I'm Living The Dream'

Atlee with SRK. (courtesy: atlee47)

After Shah Rukh Khan shared a tweet thanking Jawan director Atlee, the filmmaker replied to the superstar with an extensive note. On Tuesday night, SRK tweeted for Atlee, "Sirrrrrr! Maaasssssss! Your are da man! Thank you for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya. Love you all." Responding to SRK, Atlee wrote in his tweet, "From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, Chief I guess I'm living the dream I've always dreamt of. Thank you so much. This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way."

Atlee, sharing his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, added, "Your passion towards cinema and the amount of hard work you've put in, which I witnessed closely in the last 3 years are inspiring and riveting... Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai Sir. Love you sir. Thanking you once again for this great opportunity on behalf of the entire team. God is very kind to me! Thank you everyone."

See Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Twitter exchange here:

ICYMI, check out the Jawan prevue here. It released earlier this week.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover. Jawan, directed by Atlee, is slated to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.