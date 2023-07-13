Shah Rukh Khan Fans Couldn't Get Enough Of His Bald Look In Jawan So He Gave Them Another. See New Poster

SRK in Jawan. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan returned with an #AskSRK on Thursday afternoon. He came, he answered and ended the session with a surprise - a brand new poster from his film Jawan. The poster features Shah Rukh Khan sans hair and his swag is off the charts. There were many tweets about SRK's looks in the film in today's session. A fan told SRK, "Love your bald look," to which he replied, "Me too...Now have more face to show na? Ha ha." Shah Rukh Khan signed off his #AskSRK session with these words, "Now have to go back to work. Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See you all in the cinemas."

See Shah Rukh Khan's new Jawan poster.

Now have to go back to work. #Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See u all in the cinemas. pic.twitter.com/36w4j1JI1k — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

A Twitter user wrote, "Literally my boy is scared of these looks still will manage to watch it. "So sorry but the film is not scary at all. Show it to him as and when," SRK replied.

So sorry but the film is not scary at all. Show it to him as and when. #Jawanhttps://t.co/kY0wgeZlOx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Meanwhile another fan asked SRK about the secret of his "sexy look" in Jawan (his words). Shah Rukh Khan's epic reply, "Sexy is what sexy does not how one looks. Just do good that's all."

Sexy is what sexy does not how one looks. Just do good that's all. #Jawanhttps://t.co/hEUYZs7gPi — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Before starting the session on Twitter today, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Been told that I should do an #AskSRK right now because I am doing nothing to answer questions surrounding #Jawan Prevue. Obviously won't give away too much but will answer a few for sure. Ready ah?"